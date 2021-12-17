Biya crimes, bloodshed sole aftermaths of Francophone army soldiers deployed to Southern Cameroons

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima says five years of the Biya French Cameroun war in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia had no other result for Southern Cameroonians but bloodshed and murder.

Dabney Yerima made the comments during a zoom presentation to the Southern Cameroons German Think Tank on Wednesday, during which the exiled Ambazonia leader congratulated His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea for winning the Cameroon Concord Person of the Year.

Speaking of the dire situation in Southern Cameroons after five years of the Biya French Cameroun war, Vice President Dabney Yerima said, “The aftermaths of five years of war in Southern Cameroons is Biya crimes, bloodshed, and the complete destruction of Southern Cameroons.”

Dabney Yerima then underscored the need for the people of Southern Cameroons to rule their own country, stressing that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia must be run by Ambazonians.

Elsewhere in his comments, Vice President Dabney Yerima said cooperation among all Southern Cameroons restoration groups will benefit the marginalized people of British Southern Cameroons.

By Isong Asu in London