Biya, Chadian delegation discuss cooperation

President Paul Biya on Tuesday met with a Chadian delegation made up of three ministers. The two sides discussed ways to enhance their historical, friendly relations.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, the Cameroonian Presidency said that Cameroon is a strategic trade partner to Chad, and that the establishment of a safe corridor for the transportation of goods via the Cameroonian seaports of Douala and Kribi and the Chad-Cameroon pipeline has significantly boosted bilateral ties.

The Chadian delegation was headed by Minister of State Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo.

Alhabo told reporters after the meeting in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde that they were mandated by Chadian leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno “to come and meet his elder (Biya), to explain to him the good relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries, and in return to receive his wise advice so that relations between the two countries are even better.”

Source: Xinhuanet