Biya appoints Ewumbue-Monono Churchill as ambassador to Djibouti

President Paul Biya has again appointed Dr Ewumbue-Monono Churchill as Ambassador of Cameroon to Djibouti.

Biya stated that “Mr. Ewumbue-Monono Churchill is, from the date of signing this decree, appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cameroon in the Republic of Djibouti, with residence in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.”

Born on February 16, 1961 Ewumbue-Monono Churchill is currently Cameroon’s ambassador to Ethiopia and will continue to reside in Addis Ababa.

Ewumbue-Monono Churchill is a long standing Cameroon diplomat who hails from the South West region. He was a technical adviser in the civil cabinet at the presidency of the Republic and a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure Internationale de Journalisme (Esijy) and the Institut des Relations Internationales du Cameroun (IRIC).

By Rita Akana