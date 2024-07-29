BIYA and Emmanuel MACRON hold discussions at Elysee Palace

French President Macron met with the Cameroonian dictator Paul Biya on Friday July 26, 2024 at the Elysée, during a working meeting.

Emmanuel Macron first thanked President Biya for his presence in Paris on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Two years to the day after the state visit of the President of the Republic to Cameroon on July 26, 2022, the two heads of state followed up on the commitments that had been made on this occasion.

Biya and Macron discussed advances in the cultural, economic and agricultural fields which have made it possible to deepen this partnership. They particularly welcomed the important work carried out by the Joint Memorial Commission on the role and commitment of France in Cameroon in the fight against the independence and opposition movements between 1945 and 1971. Macron reiterates the need for researchers to have access, as widely and freely as possible, to the archives to enable them to submit their report as quickly as possible.

Finally, Macron reaffirmed his attachment to the friendship between France and Cameroon, stimulated by the vitality of human ties between the two countries.

Source: Foreign Affairs