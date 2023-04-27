Biya and Déby’s feud:  Minister Ngoh Ngoh en route to Chad

Cameroon’s Minister of State and Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh on Wednesday departed to N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, to meet President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Cameroon presidency said in a statement.

The statement said Ngoh was a “special envoy” of President Paul Biya.

The visit comes six days after Chad recalled its ambassador to neighboring Cameroon following an escalation of a dispute over the sale by ExxonMobil of its oil assets in both countries to Savannah Energy, a British oil company.

According to local media, Ngoh and Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno will discuss how to resolve the dispute “amicably.”

