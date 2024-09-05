Beijing: Biya and Xi announce elevation of bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with President Paul Biya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Biya’s attendance at all previous editions of the summit demonstrated the great importance he attached to China-Africa friendship and cooperation, as well as his profound amity with China, Xi said.

China is ready to work with Cameroon to foster a more substantive and significant partnership and advance the bilateral ties to a higher level, Xi said.

He noted that China has always supported Cameroon in safeguarding national unity and ethnic solidarity, fighting terrorism, as well as achieving peace and development. ■

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Source: Xinhuanet