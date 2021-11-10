Battle for Southern Cameroons: Explosions hit Molyko, University of Buea, at least 200 students injured

Palpable fear has reportedly gripped residents of Buea, the chief city in the South West region as a taxi driver was killed by the first blast, with some 200 hundred Buea University students left injured by the second explosion.

According to Cameroon Concord News sources,the explosions rocked Buea today, with the attacks occurring in the Molyko neighborhoods predominantly inhabited by students.

Footage circulating online shows one of the injured students completely engulfed in blood, surrounded by debris. It was not immediately clear whether the Amphi 600 was hit by a bomb or if the explosive device was inside the building.

The gruesome attack has not been claimed by any Ambazonia Restoration group, with the main adversary of the Cameroon government, the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, strongly denying involvement and condemning the attack on university students.

Fingers are all pointing to the Southern Cameroons minority group in Maryland in the USA known for its hardline views and particular hatred displayed towards children going back to school.

This item is still developing

By Fon Lawrence in Buea