Bamenda Killings: Cameroon military spokesman offers new lies, excuses to avoid liability

Cameroon government army spokesman Captain Cyrille Atonfack Nguemo has resorted to new falsehoods and fabrications to avoid accountability about the recent killings in Southern Cameroons.

Southern Cameroons has been in the throes of a military conflict for more than four years now and the violence has continued to claim both civilian and military lives.

In Bamenda last week, a young man was killed by soldiers in a neighborhood known as “Below Foncha” and the killing revolted young people in the city, sending thousands of them to the streets.

The latest killing including that of a physics teacher has resuscitated old demons, with many young people calling on the military to pack and leave their land.

The military check-point where the young man was gunned down has been dismantled by angry youths who say they were sick and tired of the military brutality that the country’s arrogant government has unleashed on the Southern Cameroonian population.

The killings will surely not be ending anytime soon.

Yaoundé and its military spokesperson are now blaming Ambazonia Self Defense Groups for the killings in Bamenda and Kumba, an allegation rejected by the Southern Cameroons Interim Government.

The Biya Francophone regime has erected a stone wall against international human rights groups pushing for a fact finding mission to Southern Cameroons and the Cameroon government military is censoring all internal media outlets and it is involved in a multi-stage cover-up trying to conceal evidence of its genocidal campaign in Southern Cameroons.

The War in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of French Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by La Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Rita Akana