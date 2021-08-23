Bali Nyonga: Biya Francophone regime forces kill Pastor, 1 civilian during Holy Mass

A man of God and a parishioner were killed in an attack by the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime forces in Bali on Sunday.

The regime forces carried out an artillery strike on Bali Nyongha, killing the Pastor and a Christian during church service and wounding several other worshippers.

Human Rights groups have called for a de-escalation of violence but Yaoundé has continued with military operations under the command of a defense minister Beti Assomo who erroneously think that only a military victory will put an end to the conflict.

With no cease-fire in sight, the Francophone army soldiers have regularly raided Southern Cameroons towns and villages and thousands of civilians have been forced to migrate to Nigeria due to attacks by the Cameroon regime forces.

The War in Southern Cameroons has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

The Biya Francophone regime uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by French speaking army soldiers is systematic and widespread. These agonizing situations are compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroon government troops are HIV positive and also have other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of French Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. French speaking Cameroon government troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda