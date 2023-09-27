Back-To-School: Catholic priest, 3 teachers shot in Kembong

A Catholic priest identified by our Mamfe correspondent as Rev. Father Elvis and three Roman Catholic Mission teachers have reportedly sustained gunshot wounds in an attack on CS Kembong in Eyumojock Sub Division in Manyu.

Unconfirmed reports say the wounded are currently receiving treatment in Mamfe.

Cameroon Concord News understands one of the teachers of the school who managed to escape from the attack also sustained gunshot wounds and is being treated in a health centre in Kembong.

Ever since the Biya Francophone dominated government in Yaoundé launched the 2023 back to school in Southern Cameroons, Ambazonia restoration forces opposed to directives from Yaoundé have overrun successive Southern Cameroons academic establishments.

Two head teachers were killed in the North West region while armed assailants stormed a school in Kumba and killed a female student.

By Kingsley Betek in Mamfe