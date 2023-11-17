Attacks on Southern Cameroons infrastructures reflect Yaoundé spirit of vengeance

Professor Carlson Anyangwe has said that the French Cameroun military is openly attacking health centers and academic establishments in Southern Cameroons under pathetic excuses, stressing that recent assaults on Egbekaw in Mamfe the chief town in Manyu Division reflect the Francophone spirit of vengeance.

Anyangwe told Cameroon Intelligence Report that a number of French Cameroun officials have said that all this carnage and barbaric actions being carried out in Southern Cameroons by Francophone army soldiers have one main objective, which is subjugation.

The much respected Southern Cameroons academic pointed out that the 90-year-old French Cameroun dictator and his gang are trying to say that the cost of demanding Ambazonia right as an independent nation is very high.

Anyangwe furthered that the French Cameroun military considers every home and every family in Southern Cameroons to be a legitimate target.

By Chi Prudence Asong