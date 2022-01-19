Attack on AFCON in Southern Cameroons: Yerima says French Cameroun received Amba fighters’ message of strength

On the fourth day of the Africa Cup of Nations in the Fako County, Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards acted on the threat that was made public by the Southern Cameroons Interim Government.

A dozen Amba fighters fired AK-47s into the air less than a quarter-mile from where the Malian national team was practicing, spooking the players off the field and drawing Francophone army soldiers into a shootout that killed a taxi driver and his passenger.

In Molyko,Buea, a Southern Cameroons self defense force tossed a homemade bomb from a cab window, wounding three police officers. A bus of Gambian footballers, startled by the chaos, raced back to their hotel.

Troops and Ambazonia fighters exchanged fire in Buea and several people were wounded in the gunfight.

In a rare public evaluation of self defense actions by Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards,the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has lauded the Federal Republic of Ambazonia’s ever-increasing power in nearly all Southern Cameroons constituencies, saying the enemy received Ambazonia’s resistance message of strength during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader furtherred that La Republique du Cameroun recently acknowledged the power of Ambazonia Self Defense Forces, citing the confession made by the Francophone governor of the South West Okala Bilai as an example.

French Cameroun governor Okala Bilai had said the attack deep inside Buea threatening the Africa Cup of Nations meant that Biya regime troops were operating without complete superiority for the first time ever since the conflict started five years ago.

Yaounde has received the message of Amba fighters power, Dabney Yerima said, stressing the need for the Southern Cameroons diaspora to invest in the Bank of Ambazonia and the Big Rubbergun Project to help Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards to grow stronger every day and to be able to defend the homeland.

Elsewhere in his comments, Vice President Dabney Yerima pointed out that fire power is not simply AK-47s, armored cars and expired Made in France military trucks but also the spiritual readiness of the human forces and the oppressed people.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai