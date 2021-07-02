Arrest and isolating Ambazonian leaders wrong and dangerous for Biya regime

The Southern Cameroons Secretary of the Economy, Hon. Tabenyang Brado has insisted that the Abuja abduction and subsequent arrest of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides was totally wrong and that the Biya Francophone regime is now facing its last journey of many dangers in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

Hon. Tabenyang told Cameroon Concord News US Bureau Chief that ever since the arrest of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, political and economic relations with La Republique du Cameroun are no longer possible.

“It was not only wrong but it was also very dangerous for the security interests of the two Cameroons,” Hon. Tabenyang added.

The Southern Cameroons front line leader also thanked Vice President Dabney Yerima for stabilizing and uniting the Ambazonia Restoration Forces with the Big Rubbergun Project saying, “We need unity and great leaders like Yerima to get to Buea.”

The power dynamics are no longer in favor of Cameroon government forces. In Southern Cameroons, the massive jungles and wide savannas is providing coverage for the determined fighters and they are making the most of this natural advantage. Those who doubted the determination and courage of these fighters had to think twice before expressing their views, especially as the number of body bags heading to French Cameroun is increasing by the day.

Our chief political man, Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai opined that “The tell-tale signs of a political and military miscalculation had begun appearing on the government’s dashboard.

The fighting that started with hunting rifles has now seen AK-47s thrown in the mix and their presence has been a long nightmare to the Cameroon government military. These dangerous Russian-made war machines have cut short the lives of many soldiers, sending their families into long periods of mourning. Many are already questioning the rationale behind the fighting.

But the fighters are not yet done. They still have unfinished business. The Federal Republic of Ambazonia is not yet independent.

By Isong Asu with files from Camcordnews US Bureau