Archbishop of Canterbury praises queen’s service to UK and Commonwealth
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Monday praised Queen Elizabeth II’s life of duty and service to the UK and Commonwealth at the state funeral for Britain’s longest-serving monarch. “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten,” he said in his funeral sermon.
Culled from France 24