Andre Onana could miss Cameroon match after private plane was blocked

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is facing a race against time to play Cameroon’s opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations after his private jet was blocked due to bad weather.

Onana agreed to join up with Cameroon for their AFCON campaign in the Ivory Coast at a later date to enable him to represent United in matches against Wigan and Tottenham.

The 27-year-old started at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon and began his journey after the game, but his private jet was blocked in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Monday morning due to bad weather conditions in Yamoussoukro, which is where Cameroon will play Guinea.

