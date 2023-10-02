Ambazonians march in Ground Zero on anniversary of independence

Hundreds of Southern Cameroonians marched in the rural areas to mark the anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia by President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

Carrying pro-independence flags and banners, the Southern Cameroonians chanted anti-French Cameroun slogans in Bui, Manyu, Ndian, Menchum, Fako and Mezam County.

Among the Ambazonia celebrants was the jailed leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe who tweeted that: “Today, on the 62nd anniversary of our stolen independence, we remember the resilience of our people. With your support, we restored our nation on October 1st, 2017. Let us continue to pursue peace through dialogue, despite the intransigence of the LRC government. “

“On this Independence Day, we honor the strength and determination of our people. We will not be silenced or denied our rights. As we rebuild our homeland, let us support the liberation movement and care for those in need. Together, we will hail the land of glory.”

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai