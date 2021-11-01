Ambazonians awaiting French Cameroun’s practical measures, had enough of empty Biya words

Southern Cameroons Secretary of the Economy, Tabenyang Brado says the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia are waiting for the French Cameroun regime under the 88-year-old Biya to adopt practical measures that will recognise the territorial integrity of the two Cameroons, stating that Southern Cameroonians have already had enough of empty words made by La republique du Cameroun.

Hon. Tabenyang Brado was reacting to recent statements made the the French Cameroun Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella expressing Yaounde’s frustration with the Ambazonia Interim Government.

The French Cameroun political elite Lejeune Mbella Mbella reportedly summoned ambassadors to a meeting on Thursday last week where he laid out the Biya Francophone regime’s position on the Southern Cameroons crisis.

“The government of Cameroon has undertaken the most expensive and extensive structural and administrative reforms in its recent history,” Mbella Mbella said. “As a key recommendation of the major national dialogue, the government tabled the bill to institute the special status. His excellency Paul Biya has also granted a general full amnesty to combatants who voluntarily drop their weapons.”

Secretary Brado Tabenyang noted that it is natural for the Ambazonia Interim Government not to think of dialogue with La Republique du Cameroun in any format until realities on the ground change.

Tabenyang stressed that the Southern Cameroons front line leaders meeting in Toronto, Canada is intended to ensure a definite, committed and practical return of unity among all restoration groups.

The Ambazonian war cabinet member went on to dismiss the French Cameroun government’s claim that Biya and his Francophone elites have unndertaken all steps for peace to return to Southern Cameroons, stating that Southern Cameroons is not a French Cameroun colony and Yaounde’s plan and actions have so far failed to prove such a claim by Mr. Mbella Mbella.

Tabenyang Brado furthered that the people of Southern Cameroons have already had enough of empty words from France and their French Cameroun surrogates. “What Southern Cameroonians need now is action which includes the withdrawal of all Francophone army soldiers delpoyed to Southern Cameroons, released of all Southern Cameroons detainees including His Excellency President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides and the holding of an international summit on the crisis in Southern Cameroons in a neutral third country.”

By Isong Asu and Chi Prudence Asong