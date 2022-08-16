Ambazonian struggle against French Cameroun cannot stop unless occupation ends

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) says the Southern Cameroons resistance groups will not quit fighting La Republique du Cameroun until the entire Federal Republic of Ambazonia is fully liberated.

The IG said in a statement on Monday that French Cameroun’s latest episode of brutality against the people of Southern Cameroons was criminal and provocative.

The press statement that was made public by the Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs said what happened in the Northern Zone as recorded by Human Rights Watch was proof that there can never be any genuine dialogue with French Cameroun so long as the 89 year old Paul Biya was still at the head of affairs in Yaoundé.

Tensions have skyrocketed across the entire Southern Cameroons ever since Human Rights Watch published its report on the atrocities committed by Francophone soldiers in the Ambazonian homeland. Over 40000 people including women and children have been killed.

Several Ambazonian commanders leading the resistance have also been killed.

Recent escalation particularly in the Northern Zone remains the worst since the 89 year old Biya declared war against English speaking Cameroonians in 2016.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai