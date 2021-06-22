Ambazonia War Casualty Report: Southern Zone

The French Cameroun Senior Divisional Officer for Kupe-Muanenguba, Jean-Marie Tchakui has confirmed the Amba attacks that claimed the lives of two Cameroon government army soldiers and a civil servan in Southwest.

The troops were killed in one incident, in Nguti on Friday, Mr. Jean-Marie Tchakui, told journalists during a press briefing.

“There were three soldiers. Two were killed on the spot,” said Tchakui. “And one was able to escape although he was wounded”,

“Our two soldiers died while on their way back from guarding a factory shut down due to threats by secessionists,” he added.

In the second attack, a delegate from the economy ministry in neighbouring Ndian Division was killed.

“What is certain is that he was murdered. His body was found,” Lawrence Nwafua, Senior Divisional Officer for Ndian Division was quoted as saying during Friday’s situation report.

The War in Ambazonia has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun government troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Chi Prudence Asong