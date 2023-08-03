Ambazonia VP says Francophone soldiers must take La Republique interests into account first!

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has censured French interference and support for the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé as the main cause of the war in Ambazonia.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Interim Government late on Wednesday as he addressed some of the difficulties faced by Southern Cameroons Ground Zero commanders.

“Successive French administrations have supported the 90-year-old French Cameroun dictator providing him with guns and money and such interventionist policy is helping to prolong the war in Southern Cameroons” Yerima noted.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader went on to denounce the creation of so many restorations groups in the diaspora, emphasizing that the multiplicity of Ambazonia groups only favours the French Cameroun regime and prevents the Ambazonia Interim Government from reaching out to all brave Ambazonia fighters in Ground Zero.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vice President Dabney Yerima said Paris is directly responsible for the suffering, poverty and underdevelopment in La Republique du Cameroun and that French President Emmanuel Macron has been obstructing any initiative aimed at putting an end to the failed Biya regime and also the war in Southern Cameroons.

Yerima said France is not allowing the construction of hydro-electricity dams in Southern Cameroons.

“The French embassy in Yaoundé forces Francophone authorities to either adopt or abandon certain policies that can bring peace and prosperity to the two Cameroons. Francophone army soldiers like those in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger must take La Republique interests into account first and foremost, and resist the pressure from Paris,” Dabney Yerima said.

By Ewang Miriam Metchane with additional reporting from Chi Prudence Asong