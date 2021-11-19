Ambazonia-Taraba Attack:  IG says the Guardian Post of Nigeria is covering the evils of Macron, Biya and Buhari

The Guardian post of Nigeria lost credibility for attempting to cover the evils of Macron,Biya and Buhari on the people of Southern Cameroons and Taraba.

The ongoing armed conflict in the territory of the Southern Cameroons has finally redefined itself. It has redefined itself from a war simply of self-defense against the predatory onslaught of France through its vassal state of French Cameroun, to a decolonization war. It is a decolonization war against France, French Cameroun and its hawkish Bulu-Beti minority tribe. That tribe dominates and controls the government, the legislature, the judiciary, and the military in French Cameroun. It believes the people of the Southern Cameroons and their territory must remain imprisoned under French Cameroun colonization, spoliation, and occupation.

Macron and Biya unleashed the war on the Southern Cameroons under the subterfuge of maintaining a so-called “one and indivisible Republique du Cameroun.” But the territory of the Southern Cameroons, separate and distinct from the territory of French Cameroun, is firmly secured by international boundary treaties and is well delimited and demarcated. It is not, and has never at any time been, part of the territory of French Cameroun.

Nigeria a friendly neighbor is being used by France to serve their interest in the Cameroons. On the 10th of November 2020, Buhari was in Paris with Macron shortly after French Cameroun soldiers illegally entered into Taraba State (Nigeria) for unknown reasons and caused havoc on the people living in that community. This shameful heinouscrime perpetuated by Paul Biya’s military Junta on part of another sovereign country was reported by the Daily post of Nigeria on the 22nd of October 2021. It is believed Paris invited Buhari to cool down the tension and influence him to come up with a whitewash story through another news tabloid in Nigeria so as to continue to manipulate the people of Taraba and the world.

Following dubious reports received, as published in the Guardian Post of Nigeria that Ambazonian fighters invaded Taraba and caused havoc, killing 11 people, your Interim government wants to make the following remarks.

1.) We have not taken this war to La Republique du Cameroun, there is no reason whatsoever for our Liberation fighters to take it to a friendly neighboring country. Our liberation fighters have no motive or interest to invade another friendly Anglo-Saxon country.

2.) If such invasion took place, indeed the Daily Post of Nigeria has earlier reported the invasion of Taraba by LRC military (Nigerian activists on social media have also accused Cameroun of invading Taraba),it is clearly a well thought out plan from France with a supporting role formBuhari’s regime, and firmly executed by the French Cameroun military so asto get the Nigerian government directly involved in the ongoing genocidal war in Ambazonia.

As of October 2021, about forty thousand civilians have lost their lives in this war. More than a million persons have fled to Nigeria and other countries as refugees, and millions have been made IDPs. More that 600 towns and villages and countless homes have been burnt down by French Cameroun troops. Hundreds of females have been raped (a good number deliberately infected with HIV and other STDs), scores of children killed in targeted killings, food and food crops and livestock destroyed to impose conditions of famine, water sources defiled and polluted to provoke a pestilence, and mass graves punctuate the landscape. Genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity are being committed in the Southern Cameroons by French Cameroun military which systematically continues to kill women, teenagers, and even babies, the elderly, the infirm. Presidents Emmanuel Macron, Paul Biya and Buhari bears direct responsibility for these heinous crimes.

The UN Security Council has so far failed to assume its responsibility under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations to deal with French Cameroun’s colonial war in the Southern Cameroons. In the circumstances, it is not inconceivable that the Southern Cameroons abandons the self-defence posture to which it has so far restrained itself, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. It may eventually go on the offensive and broaden its offensive posture by targeting economic and social infrastructure in French Cameroun that support that country’s war effort, in the same way social and economic infrastructure in the Southern Cameroons continues to be targeted by the French Cameroun army. The objective of this new offensive would be to bring it home to Macron and Biya that their fanciful claim that “l’Ambazonieestcamerounaise” (Ambazonia belongs to Cameroun) is a pipe dream and that pursuing it will be very painful for French Cameroun in 2022 in the same way as the French claim that “l’Algerieestfranaise” (Algeria belongs to France) was for France in 1962. The people of the Southern Cameroons strongly reject any idea or suggestion, explicit or implicit, that the Southern Cameroons is an area under French influence given that the Southern Cameroons does not have and has never had any ties, colonial or otherwise, with France.

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia