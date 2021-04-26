Ambazonia Restoration Forces will bring Biya and La Republique to their senses

The Vice President of the exiled Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima says the recent Big Rubbergun Project that will soon be implemented by the various Restoration forces in Ground Zero will bring the 88-year-old Biya and his French Cameroun political elites to their senses.

In a conversation with Cameroon Concord News, Yerima said the regime in French Cameroun think that they can permanently target innocent Ambazonia civilians and do mischief in different towns and villages in Southern Cameroons and not get a response from Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces.

The measures currently being taken by the Interim Government and the future actions endangering the lives of their colonial administrators will certainly bring them to their senses. The future is bright for the Southern Cameroons resistance, he added.

Dabney Yerima touched on a series of incidents in Ground 1 and in Ground Zero, including the effects of the coronavirus as well as some atrocities committed by the so-called Atanga Nji Boys in the Northern Zone, in which the Francophone Governor Lele Afrique is suspected of having a role.

By Isong Asu in London





