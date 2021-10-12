Ambazonia Interim Gov’t says all Southern Cameroonians are united to defend homeland

Dabney Yerima, the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, has stressed that all British Southern Cameroonians are united to defend their homeland.

Yerima held a phone call with one of the commanders of Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards (ARG) in Manyu Sunday to condemn the kidnapping of two women who were later released.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said kidnapping is not part of the Anglo-Saxon tradition expressing his solidarity with the Manyu Liberation Council and Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups in Akwaya sub constituency.

“The people of Southern Cameroons as a whole stand behind our Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards in defending the homeland and its Anglo-Saxon identity” Yerima said.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader added that the Interim Government had asked other Ambazonia restoration groups to make Francophone army soldiers their target and not Ambazonian citizens.

By Chi Prudence Asong