Ambazonia Interim Gov’t condemns killing of Ossing man

The Ambazonia Interim Government accused pro Yaoundé militants on Sunday of killing a cocoa famer Peter Agbor, 37, who was found hanging on a tree in Ossing village in Manyu Division.

Initial reports spoke of suicide, but as the investigations continued, it was discovered that there were more questions than answers in the quest for the truth.

Sources in Ossing which saw Mr. Agbor hanging on the tree said he had been killed before being tied up to the tree, but no bullets or wounds had been found on his body, causing many people to think that he might have been forced to drink poison by his enemies.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Manyu had no immediate comment.

Southern Cameroons is now ruled jointly by the Biya regime in French Cameroun and the Ambazonia Interim Government.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said in his weekly press briefing yesterday that the African Union should pressure the Biya Francophone regime to launch a probe into the incident. “It is clearly a cold-blooded execution, committed in broad day light,” Vice President Dabney Yerima said.

The fighting in Southern Cameroons which was designed to bring independence to the country’s English-speaking minority is turning out to be a massive disappointment to Ambazonians.

The rebellion has triggered a wave of kidnappings and massacres and is spreading pain and suffering among those who have been looking forward to the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

For over five years, the joy of independence has turned into a nightmare as rogues are using the ongoing socio-political crisis to commit atrocities in towns and villages in Southern Cameroons.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai