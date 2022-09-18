Ambazonia Interim Government condemns deadly attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Church Nchang

The Ambazonia Interim Government on Sunday condemned in the strongest terms the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Church Nchang that saw five Roman Catholic priests, a Religious Sister and two worshipers kidnapped by unidentified people.

“This cowardly act is rejected by the people of Southern Cameroons and their Interim Government. The Interim Government once again calls on all restoration forces to protect places of worship and prohibit violating their sacredness,” said the Vice President Dabney Yerima statement published by the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation (SCBC).

Several attackers stormed the church in Nchang village some few kilometers away from Mamfe the chief town in Manyu Division during mass on Friday, burnt down the building and kidnapped five priests, one Religious Sister and two lay faithful.

Dabney Yerima said the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Church Nchang only aims to spread sedition and fuel hatred against a genuine struggle for independence by the people of Southern Cameroons.

“This shocking crime reveals the lowness of its perpetrators and those behind them, and we call for the immediate release of the five clerics, our beloved Revered Sister and the two worshippers” Vice President Dabney Yerima said, urging all progressive Ambazonia Self Defense Groups to work decisively and without hesitation to confront terror in Southern Cameroons in all its forms.

By Isong Asu