Ambazonia fighters kill 2 Cameroon gov’t soldiers in Bamessing

At least two soldiers have been killed by separatist fighters in Cameroon’s war-torn Anglophone region of Northwest, army sources said on Wednesday.

Separatist fighters ambushed and attacked the soldiers in Bamessing locality of the region on Tuesday, killing two on the spot and wounding another, according to two army officials who wish to remain anonymous in the region.

The attack was carried out by a group of separatist fighters who had earlier suffered casualties in a repelled attack by the military in the region.

Separatist fighters have been clashing with government forces in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017.

Source: Xinhuanet