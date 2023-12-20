Ambazonia determination to fight occupation outweighs Biya’s appointments

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) says the will and determination of Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces to fight French Cameroun occupation outweighs Biya’s appointment of some few Anglophone elites in the French Cameroun government.

Comrade Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief on Monday, during which he discussed the reasons behind the Ambazonia Interim Government’s support for “kontry Sunday” that was launched by President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said the most significant factor Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces possess is that they are fighters with a right and a just cause and fighters who believe in the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and are ready to sacrifice for it.

Yerima noted that Biya and his French Cameroun political elites cannot destroy the Southern Cameroons struggle and all Yaounde’s attempts to destroy the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will fail.

Dabney Yerima emphasized that the Ambazonia Interim Government is the legitimate leadership body of the Southern Cameroons people both at home and in the diaspora and the IG will continue to fight and stand against the Biya French Cameroun brutality with will and determination.

Dabney Yerima concluded that Amba fighters will carry out self defense operations this December that will surprise and shock La Republique du Cameroun.

By Chi Prudence Asong