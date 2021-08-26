Ambazonia: Department of Foreign Affairs says Yaoundé attacks, aggressions endanger peace, security

The Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs has released a statement detailing a series of French Cameroun military raids in Southern Cameroons, saying such acts of aggression pose serious threats to peace and security in the two Cameroons.

During a meeting with the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima in South Africa, a senior member of the Ambazonia Department of Foreign Affairs, Prof Carlson Anyangwe said the Southern Cameroons was one of the territories set for decolonization in the context of the UN decolonization agenda. Britain’s devious handling of it and the British wheeling and dealing at the UN in 1959 and 1960 caused a great historical injustice to the people of the Southern Cameroons. That injustice continues to cry out for redress.

Anyangwe called on the AU and the Commonwealth to fully undertake their tasks and report to the UN Security Council and other international bodies the repeated Biya French Cameroun military attacks and escalatory moves, which pose serious threats to peace and security in Southern Cameroons. The renowned Southern Cameroons academic added that the people of Ambazonia are fighting to vindicate their unquestionable and inalienable right of self-determination. They will continue to fight until self-determination is achieved.

Yerima, for his part, praised the Department of Foreign Affairs for its support for and cooperation with the Southern Cameroons war cabinet so that it can properly implement its mandate and get Ambazonians to Buea sooner than later.

By Isong Asu