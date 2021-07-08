Amba Fighters are determining the magnitude, depth of the war in Southern Cameroons

The leader of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe says it is Ambazonians that are presently determining the magnitude and quality of the war in Southern Cameroons.

“We have to do what we’ve got to do today; we will and we must as Ambazonians, so our children will be able to do tomorrow that which they want to do” President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe said on twitter.

“Regarding the course for the Restoration of our Statehood which is rooted in its History and Geography, there are many amongst the people of LRC who don’t understand and don’t care, while others understand but disagree, and a few others who understand and support us. However, it is important that we understand the limits to which the people of LRC, however well-meaning, will empathise with our experience. If they truly listened to our calls for equality and development, we might have avoided this inevitable hurt, pain, destruction, breakage and ultimate separation.

The pain of the experience of the people of the former British Southern Cameroons now known as Ambazonia, through many decades of oppression and subjugation is real and very deep. The good in most people outweighs the evil in them. This is how we learn to trust, forgive and live with people. Many Ambazonians now accept that we will never have to live together with LRC in any form. Our people have endured enough, so our children can finally enjoy Opportunity and Promise” the Ambazonia leader added.

The mineral-rich but poverty-stricken Southern Cameroons has been unstable ever since the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in Yaoundé declared war against the people of Ambazonia four years ago.

Thousands of people have died since the war erupted and more than a quarter of the population have fled their homes. Of these, 75,000 are refugees in neighbouring Nigeria.

Even though bloodshed has receded in intensity over the few months, violence remains chronic.

By Chi Prudence Asong