Algeria appeal to FIFA for match against Cameroon to be replayed over scandalous refereeing decisions

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) have called for a replay of their World Cup play-off second leg against Cameroon over “scandalous” refereeing decisions.

Algeria fell at the final qualifying hurdle after Karl Toko Ekambi’s 124th-minute winner helped Cameroon book a spot in Qatar ahead of Friday’s World Cup draw.

Cameroon won the tie on away goals after winning the second leg 2-1 in Algeria, but FAF are contesting the result.

FAF published a statement on Thursday confirming they have lodged an appear to world governing body FIFA.

The federation claims “scandalous arbitration” during the match “distorted the result”.

The statement added: “The FAF is determined to use all legally permitted means to have its rights restored and to replay the match under conditions guaranteeing the honesty and partiality of the referee.

“The FAF also requests the opening of an investigation by FIFA bodies to shed light on the arbitration of the Algeria-Cameroon match.”

Algeria striker Islam Slimani saw two efforts ruled out, one in the second half for offside, and a second in the first half of extra-time after Gambian referee Bakary Gassama consulted the pitchside monitor and deemed there had been a handball in the build-up.

Ahmed Touba had scored an 118th-minute header to seemingly send Algeria to the World Cup finals, only for Toko Ekambi to score four minutes into stoppage time of second-half extra-time.

FAF president Charaf-Eddine Amara resigned after the match.

Source: AFP