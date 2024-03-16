Alarm bells are already ringing for Biya in 2025

Senior political figures within the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé are now raising concerns about the declining participation in Cameroon’s sham elections orchestrated by the 91-year-old President Biya. One of them contacted by Cameroon Intelligence Report expressed worry that Etoudi insiders are not feeling the urgency and danger surrounding the current situation.

Various factors have contributed to the decreased turnout even from so called CPDM militants. There is now a complete and total dissatisfaction with the country’s conditions and a lack of hope for its future on both sides of the English and French divide. And many have openly questioned Biya’s legacy and accused him and his kinsmen of using misleading slogans to divert attention from the deteriorating state of the country.

A top military brass was heard recently murmuring privately against the rhetoric coming from inside the presidency on Franck Biya and Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh. He at one point wondered aloud whether calls for the two men to succeed the 91-year-old Biya truly serves the interests of the Cameroonian people.

The corrupt CPDM government is now resorting to empty rhetoric when Biya has nothing substantial to offer. Despite years of both French and English speaking Cameroonian citizens expressing allegiance to their country, the Biya regime appears deaf to their pleas.

As I write, everyone in the nation’s capital Yaoundé is seeking regime change. The regime is losing its grip on the military, the people, and this trend might lead to further challenges to Biya’s authority and an end to the regime’s oppressive rule.

Today, there is a growing concern and complexities surrounding the 2025 presidential elections. The opposition is facing challenges in articulating a message that resonates with tribalists heading the Cameroon military and the National Gendarmerie.

The regime’s threats against key opposition leaders and parties underscores a broader disconnect between the government and the Cameroonian people.

As the Cameroonian population expresses its discontent, the Biya Francophone Beti Bulu regime finds itself at a critical juncture, with the legitimacy of the presidential elections coming up next year and its own authority increasingly under scrutiny.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai