After 5 years of Southern Cameroons Crisis, Francophone military cannot bear costs of war

The Southern Cameroons Secretary of the Economy Hon. Tabeyang Brado has advised all Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora to commit to the confidence measures implemented by Vice President Dabney Yerima and start investing in the Amba bonds and Big Rubbergun Projects.

Secretary Brado made the appeal to Southern Cameroonians in Europe and the US late on Monday saying La Republique du Cameroun is yet to test the might of the Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards. Tabeyang Brado also revealed that after 5 years into the war, Yaoundé is now not able to bear the costs.

The prominent member of the Ambazonia Interim Government hinted of a well-calculated response at the right time and place should the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé make the slightest mistake of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations anywhere in the Ambazonia homeland.

Secretary Tabeyang Brado also called on all Southern Cameroons fighters in Ground Zero to listen and follow the directives from Vice President Dabney Yerima and not waste precious time watching restoration social media comedies being made public by the disgraced so-called Maryland front liners and AGovC/ADF.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Secretary Tabeyang Brado observed that the French Cameroun enemy would not seek to test the will and strength of the Ambazonia nation during the period of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hon. Tabeyang’s comments follow a series of empty social media postings from the AGovC/ADF militia group and increasing tensions among the Maryland gang.

By Chi Prudence Asong