Africa Cup of Nations: Rigobert Song names strong 27 Indomitable Lions

Head coach of the Cameroon national team, Rigobert Song has named a provisional squad of 27 players likely to represent the Indomitable Lions during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast 2023.

The five-time champions, who last won it in 2017 are drawn in Group C alongside Senegal, Gambia and Guinea.

The provisional squad:

GOALKEEPERS: André Onana, Epassy quote, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Fabrice Ondoa

DEFENDERS: Jean-Charles Castelletto, Harold Moukoudi, Oumar Gonzalez, Darlin Yongwa, Nouhou Tolo, Christopher Wooh, Enzo Tchato, Junior Tchamadeu, Malcolm Bokele

MIDFIELDERS: Yvan Neyou, Olivier Kemen, Olivier Ntcham, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Wilfried Nathan Douala, Benjamin Elliot Njongue

FORWARDS: Karl Toko-Ekambi, George-Kevin Nkoudou, Vincent Aboubakar, Faris Pemi Moumbagna, François-Régis Mughe, Frank Magri, Leonel Ateba, Clinton Njié

All selections are provisional until the final list of 24 players is announced by CAF after the submission deadline on Wednesday, 03 January.

Source: CAFonline