Africa Cup of Nations: Five killed in Yaounde-Ebolowa accident

At least five people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in an accident involving a bus and a truck on the outskirts of Cameroon’s capital city of Yaounde, according to the police.

The accident occurred on the Yaounde-Ebolowa highway precisely at the Mengueme locality by 10 a.m. when a 30-seater bus lost control and collided head-on with the truck, police said.

The bus then plunged into a steepy bush, causing enormous damage.

Five people died on the spot and the injured were rushed to a local hospital, eyewitnesses said.

Such accidents in Cameroon are often linked to the poor state of roads and drivers’ ignorance.

The Ministry of Transport estimates that 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the Central African nation.

Source: Xinhuanet