12 cholera-related deaths reported in Southern Cameroons

Health authorities in the Southwest region said on Wednesday, at least 12 people have died within 72 hours and over 400 cases were reported in a cholera epidemic that is sweeping across the region.

The chief town of the region, Buea and the touristic seaside resort town of Limbe have been particularly affected, according to officials.

“Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. Some are lying in the corridors of the hospital and we are trying to set up makeshift structures to host more patients. The situation is critical,” Samuel Rinyu, medical personnel working in one of the hospitals hosting patients in the region said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Francophone governor Bernard Okalia Balai held a crisis meeting in Limbe as residents panicked after the news of the cholera outbreak went viral.

Bilai in a typical CPDM style urged residents to stay calm and observe basic hygienic rules and announced that authorities in the region have opened a solidarity fund to help victims.

Cases of the disease which is spread by ingesting fecal matter and causes acute watery diarrhea were first reported in the region in November last year.

By Xinhuanet with additional editing by Camcordnews