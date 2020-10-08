Will schools be open in Southern Cameroons? Ambazonia Interim Gov’t weighs in

Attack and vandalism on Government School (GS) Kooh, Wum, Mechum County by French Cameroun army soldiers

It has been brought to the attention of the Ambazonia Interim Government that soldiers loyal to the French Cameroun regime in civilian fatigues reportedly attacked and vandalised Government School (GS) Kooh, Wum in Mechum County on the 07/10/200 to blackmail our Southern Cameroons Restoration forces.

The Ambazonia Interim Government condemn these acts of barbarism on our people in the strongest terms possible and call on our people to continue to be vigilant and stay safe.

Our position on school resumption has not changed. As a government, we value the rights to life and we have publicly observed that only parents can determine if the conditions are conducive for Southern Cameroons children to return to school. The Southern Cameroons Interim Government wants children to study in a calm and peaceful environment. Correspondingly, where it is unsafe to resume, we advise parents to let their children to stay at home. We will continue to support community schools in areas where there is peace.

It is vital that all Ambazonians at this point should ignore mentors of internal division and rancour amongst an embattled people. Every Southern Cameroonian in Ground Zero should watch out for a repeat of such acts of vandalism by La Republique du Cameroun military in other areas of our homeland. Ambazonians are advised and encouraged not to be distracted. Our citizens are more civilized and humane than the ruling French Cameroun CPDM crime syndicate and their military.

At this stage of emerging response to our consistently declared disposition for a peaceful and just solution to the Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun” conflict, we need to focus our physical, intellectual and spiritual energies towards the following urgent tasks: –

Lobbying with the International community to force the invading French Cameroun forces to withdraw immediately from the Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia territory.

Release all Ambazonia leaders and Southern Cameroons Prisoners of Conscience in various detention centres in La Republique du Cameroun.

An independent International fact-finding mission to be brought in to assess the human and material damage that the Biya French Cameroun war has caused.

These are confidence building measures of goodwill which will herald the finding of a lasting solution to the conflict and will definitely achieve a negotiated settlement that will provide Southern Cameroonian children their desired curriculum and not any imposed on the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Dabney Yerima

Vice President Federal Republic of Ambazonia





