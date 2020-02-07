UEFA reveal plan to help Cameroon capitalise on ‘surreal passion’ for women’s football

UEFA have outlined a plan to progress women’s football in Cameroon in an attempt to build on the ‘surreal passion’ for the sport in the country.

Former Dutch international Hesterine De Reus, who recently flew out to the African country as part of a Uefa-Assist, has called for radical changes to be made to their footballing set-up.

Despite reaching the last 16 of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Reus insists Cameroon has a great deal more potential it can unlock.

She said: “We’ve (UEFA) analysed the situation and spoken with Fecafoot about the next steps.

“We’re going to help with coaching education, the youth league and talent development plan by providing technical support in all these areas.

“The passion for women’s football in Cameroon is surreal. Football is in the genes of Cameroonians and they play everywhere but I feel at youth level it has to be better organised.

“There are a lot of young talented players here but there is a need for more investment. If it is well organised, we can easily identify the young talented players and create more opportunities for them to further develop.

“Women’s football is developing very fast on an international level and if Cameroon have the ambition to continuously qualify for the world cup, we need to start building the structures.”

Source: News Chain.UK






