Southern Cameroons Crisis: VP Yerima urges unity to overcome French Cameroun

The Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has called for unity to overcome what he describes as “a scorch-the-earth policy” against the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

In a statement released following this week’s war cabinet meeting, Vice President Yerima offered on behalf of the leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe the Interim Government’s “deepest condolences” to the people of the Manyu County over the passing to eternity of football legend Tataw Eta Stephen and urged national unity among all Southern Cameroonians.

“The war in Southern Cameroons with its unprecedented repercussions is causing untold misery to our people and requires a national stand by all Ambazonian people and leaders to overcome this aggression” Yerima noted.

Yerima also hailed the Ambazonia diaspora for their support to the people in Ground Zero and expressed the Ambazonia Interim Government’s readiness to hold unity talks with other Southern Cameroons resistance groups.

By Isong Asu





