Southern Cameroons Crisis: Soldiers are into kidnapping

The Cameroon News Agency (CNA) has reported that some 5 elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR)have been apprehended at the Buea Sand Pit neighbourhood, for allegedly kidnapping a man in the same locality.

The man( name withheld) was kidnapped while at home. The kidnappers jumped over the fence to find their way into his residence around the Catholic Church.

Buea GMI intercepted by tracking the mobile money number they used to collect a ransom from the victim’s family.

More than half of the CFAF 2 million ransom was paid into their MTN Mobile Money account on Thursday.

On Friday, January 10, 2020, the irresponsible uniformed officers were arrested and the victim released.

One of the kidnappers, a BIR officer, lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim.

Rogue elements of the army have been giving brave Southern Cameroonians fighters a bad name as they engage in kidnapping and recklessness, including the killing of innocent civilians.

Source: Cameroon News Agency





