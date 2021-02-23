Southern Cameroons Crisis: French President Macron writes rare letter to Biya

Health cooperation within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the Southern Cameroons crisis were the two main subjects on the menu of the audience granted on Monday, February 22, 2021 by the French Cameroun dictator, Paul Biya, to Christophe Guilhou, the French Ambassador to La Republique du Cameroun.

The French Commissioner to Yaoundé is a regular at the so-called Unity Palace. He was back on Monday afternoon in Etoudi, seven months after his last meeting with the 88-years-old President Paul Biya.

“I gave Biya a letter from President Emmanuel Macron“, Mr. Christophe Guilhou told French Cameroun state radio and television and “We discussed a number of subjects. The coronavirus pandemic, the situation in Anglophone Cameroon and the excellent bilateral relationship” Christophe Guilhou, French Ambassador to Cameroon since June 2019 added.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde






