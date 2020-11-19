Southern Cameroons Crisis: 2 gendarmes shot and Killed, CPDM militant injured as Amba Fighters ambush gov’t soldiers

Two French Cameroun gendarmes were killed on Wednesday when their so-called mixed patrol was ambushed by Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Kissem a locality within Mbiame, in Bui County in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

A Cameroon government security source hinted our correspondent that a civilian loyal to the ruling CPDM crime syndicate was also shot in the chest. The regime in Yaoundé has dispatched defense minister Beti Assomo to Bamenda.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that the mixed patrol was composed of soldiers from the 51st Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Bamenda and police officers.

At least 600 soldiers and police officers have already lost their lives in the Southern Cameroons conflict.

According to the UN, 3000 people have been killed since the beginning of the armed conflict. The UN also estimates that some 700,000 people have been displaced by the crisis.

Hundreds of NGOs and humanitarian associations including the Cameroon Concord News Group have documented crimes, kidnappings, abductions, beheadings, mutilations, rapes, massacres of civilians by soldiers loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé.

On October 24, seven children, including one boy and six girls aged 9 to 13, were killed in a school in Kumba reportedly by armed men sponsored by Terrirorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji.

The government attributed the massacre to armed separatists who clashed with the Defense and Security Forces and opposed the resumption of schooling in Southern Cameroons.

By Fon Lawrence in Bmenda






