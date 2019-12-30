Resignations and Appointments: Bishop Andrew Nkea is metropolitan Archbishop of Bamenda

The Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Bamenda, His Grace Cornelius Fontem Esua tendered his resignation letter to His Holiness Pope Francis. The Prelate handed over his resignation letter to Pope Francis in prelude to his 75th anniversary

The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the archdiocese of Bamenda, Cameroon, presented by Archbishop Cornelius Fontem Esua.

The Pope has appointed Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Mamfe as metropolitan archbishop of Bamenda.





