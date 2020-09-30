Race for the White House: First debate between Trump and Biden- an embarrassment

The first debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was an “embarrassment” to the United States, says Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump’s White House communications chief.

Their 90-minute debate, the first of three debates ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November, was held in a venue in Cleveland, Ohio. The other two debates are scheduled on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

During the debate, the two politicians kept interrupting each other and trading insults, with the moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, struggling to maintain control over the debate proceedings.

“I don’t think anybody won. That debate, you know, was a little bit of an embarrassment to the country, frankly,” Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, told CNBC’s “Capital Connection” on Wednesday.

“I didn’t like it, I think most people didn’t like that debate,” he said, noting that there must be a better system to control how upcoming debates are held.

Although US stock futures fell following the debate, Scaramucci said what the markets thought of the debate will only become clearer the next morning.

“I just think it’s a little fickle right now,” said the former White House communications director fired by Trump in 2017 less than two weeks into the job.

“We all saw the debate, it was a nasty debate, it was an interrupting match if you will,” he added. “I don’t think the polls are going to move that much and if the markets have moved because of the debate, it will settle out over the next open if you will.”

Scaramucci, who has previously thrown his support behind Biden, told CNBC that he still believes the former vice president will win the race for the White House.

He said he did not think that Americans are better off in comparison to four years ago when Trump was first elected due to the health and economic crises that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

He went on to say that even though Trump cannot be blamed for the pandemic, “you can blame him for the way he’s handled it.”

Scaramucci also described Biden a more likeable figure compared to Trump. “The vice president has the momentum and he’s less polarizing than Donald Trump,” said Scaramucci. “I think the vice president’s gonna beat him.”

Source: Presstv







