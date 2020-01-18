Nigerian Army, Immigration intercept vehicle-loads of Cameroonians

Troops of the 20 Model Battalion of the Nigerian Army based in Serti, headquarters of Gashaka Council of Taraba State, in collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have intercepted two vehicles suspected to be conveying foreigners from neighbouring Cameroon into the state.

The suspects, numbering 45, were intercepted yesterday at one of the checkpoint in Serti while on their way to an undisclosed location for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has reiterated his determination’s support for security services by providing adequate funds to boost logistics for the maintenance of peace in the state.

The governor, who yesterday made this known through his deputy, Haruna Manu in Jalingo, expressed dismay that 50 years after the harrowing civil war experience, with its attendant loss of lives and property, Nigerians are yet to learn the futility of war and are still treading the path of war and destruction

Parading the suspects before journalists, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt.- Col. Abdullatif Raji, said the suspects include three drivers, 42 youths and a lady, who were arrested following information received on their suspicious movement from some good patriotic citizens.

The suspects, who could not provide any means of identification, were neither in possession of luggage nor any dangerous weapons.

According to Raji: “The drivers conveying them claimed they came from Takum Council of Taraba State, while they (drivers) were not paid for the transportation, “which further raises a lot of suspicion.’

“The suspicious movement of such large number of youths portends a serious security threat; hence the need to hand them over to appropriate authorities for further profiling and investigation.’’

He stressed the need for Nigerians, especially youths, to adhered strictly to the laws of the land, saying: “I wish to appeal to law-abiding citizens to continue to provide timely and actionable information to security agencies to assist us in improving the general security situation in the country.’’

Though the suspects have been handed over to the Police for further investigations. The state Police Command, however, declined any comment on the matter until investigations were concluded.

Ishaku observer that the numerous ethno- religious crisis and other security challenges facing the country are the same events that precipitated the civil war that led to massive killings and destruction of property.

While calling on the people and leaders at all levels to work for national unity rather than sectional interests, the governor urged residents of both southern and central parts of the state to cooperate with troops of the Operation Ayem Akpatuma, who were in the state to restore peace.

Ishaku also underscored the role of the armed forces in ensuring that the country remained together, eulogising the sacrifice made by the armed forces for Nigerians to sleep with their eyes closed.

State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, on behalf of his colleagues congratulated the governor on his recent victory at the Supreme Court, urging the state government to assist widows of the fallen heroes.

He commended the governor for redeemed his N10million pledge to the Legion, encouraging him not to relent in his efforts to carry members along, just as he charged members across the state to continue to be law abiding by eschewing acts that could dent the hard-earned good images of the Legion in the state and the country at large.

Culled from Guardian.Ng





