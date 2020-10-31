Kumba Massacre: ‘Mass of Angels’ to be held in Germany

‘A mass of the Angels’ will be held on Sunday for the eight school children killed in Kumba by unidentified gunmen.

The Parish Priest of the Cameroon Catholic Community in Mulhein an der Ruhr in Germany Revered Father Constant Leke said the children will be sorrowfully missed by everyone.

A Mass of the Angels will be held in St. Mariae Rosenkranz Mülheim an der Ruhr Church on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

The Chairman of the Pastoral Council the MbangFon Wara Julius has also invited the entire Cameroon Christian community in the Nordrhein Westphalia province in Germany to be a part of the special Holy Mass.

Cameroon’s unwinnable war

At the heart of the crisis, which started in 2016, was a strike by teachers and lawyers, in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The professionals, supported by citizens of their areas, protested the unfair use of the French language and unjustified appointments of French speakers in their territories. Cameroon is a bilingual country. By 2017, the situation had spiralled out of control and developed into a fully-fledged separatist war. Both government forces and separatists are now bogged down in a conflict, that observers say, can only be resolved through dialogue.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Mulheim





