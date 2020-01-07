How the Biya Francophone regime discriminates: Though accounting for more than 50% of Cameroon’s budget, Southern Cameroons end up with a paltry share

THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT BUDGET (PIB) AS A TOOL OF SOCIO-POLITICAL DISCRIMINATION.

See the unequitable distribution of the 2020 PIB with gross discrimination in favour of “le pays organisateur”. Year in, year out the same trend.

PIB Budget in 2020 Finance law voted by parliament.

1). Adamawa Region =CFAF 59,417,374

2). Centre Region = CFAF 292,190,870

3). East Region = CFAF 33,433,851

4). Far North = CFAF 73,537,549

5). Littoral Region = CFAF 60,713,801

6). North Region = CFAF 40,240,132

7). North-west Region = CFAF 47,334,675

8). West Region = CFAF 88,620,734

9). South-west Region = CFAF 20,693,320

10). South Region = CFAF 139,643,792

(With Dja & Lobo division alone having CFAF 40.458.679)

Analysis and facts.

▪Dja & Lobe Division alone with CFAF 40 458, 679 doubles the PIB of the South-west Region (CFAF 20,693,320 (with 6 Divisions .

▪South Region (650.000 inhabitants) has almost 7 times the PIB budget of the SW Region. (1.3 million inhabitants)

▪PIB budget for the South Region doubles that of the North-west /South-west put together.

▪PIB South region is 4 times more than that of East Region.

▪PIB budget of Dja et Lobo is CFAF 40,458,679 for a population of 200,000 inhabitants is 26 times more than that of Donga and Mantung Division – CFAF 1,553,820 with a population of 400.000 inhabitants.

▪PIB of Dja & Lobo is almost 8 times that of Fako Division.

A clear demonstration of lack of equity and open promotion of social discrimination.





