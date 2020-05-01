Francophone Politics: Biya regime refuses Kamto’s COVID-19 donation

French Cameroun Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie refused to receive on Thursday, April 30, 2020 a donation to combat the deadly coronavirus from opposition leader Prof Maurice Kamto.

“This is typical of Francophone politics. The opposite would have come as a surprise because the French Cameroun government, through its Minister of Territorial Administration, had denounced Kamto and his shallow cabinet for carrying out a fund-raising operation for the fight against coronavirus, our health correspondent in Yaoundé said

The MRC leader reportedly announced the donation on Thursday morning via a press statement and stated that the donations included medical and non-medical equipment.

Cameroon Concord News understands the Kamto coronavirus donation consisted of 10,000 masks, 6,800 surgical masks and 950 Covid-19 screening tests kits. The French Cameroun opposition leader rallied ordinary French Cameroun citizens who made the contribution to help the drowning Biya regime in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde





