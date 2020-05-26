Ex-Roma And Cameroonian Footballer, Bouasse Trafficked Into Italy At 16, Has Died Age of 21

Joseph Bouasse Perfection has died at the age of 21 after the former Roma midfielder suffered a heart attack on Sunday night.

While Perfection never went on to make a first team appearance for the Italian side, he was recruited by them following an impressive trial less than two years ago.

Once news emerged that he had tragically died, Roma paid tribute to their former youth player. on Twitter.

Roma wrote: ‘The club is desperately saddened to learn of the untimely death of former Primavera player, Joseph Bouasse Perfection.

‘The thoughts of everyone at #ASRoma are with all those closest to him.’

LaLiga side Sevilla added: ‘Heartbreaking news. Our thoughts are with Joseph’s family, friends, and everyone at AS Roma. Rest in peace, Joseph.’

Source: Peacefmonline





