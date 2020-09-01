Douala: Reverend father collapses and dies while preaching during Sunday mass

A catholic reverend father identified as Jude has slumped and died while preaching the Homily during mass on Sunday, 30th August 2020.

It is understood from the caption of the video that Rev.Fr Jude was the spiritual director of CMA Diedo in Duoala, Cameroon’s commercial capital city.

It was observed from the video that the clergy while speaking, first paused for a few seconds and then slumped while still at the pulpit, sending commotion and noise into the congregation.

The cause of his death could not be established at press time.

Source: Naija news





