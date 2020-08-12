Choupo-Moting, PSG beat Atalanta 2-1 to reach Champions League last 4

PSG staged a remarkable comeback in the last few minutes of the one-leg Champions League quarter-final against Italians Atalanta, sending them through to their first semi-finals in Europe’s top competition in 25 years.

Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning late comeback to beat Atalanta 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon on Wednesday with substitute Eric Choupo-Moting scoring the winner in the third minute of injury time.

Bergamo-based Atalanta were on the brink of extending their remarkable European run on into the last four after Mario Pasalic gave the Italians a 27th-minute lead in the first game of the ‘Final Eight’ at an empty Estadio da Luz.

But PSG were rescued as Marquinhos came forward to scramble in a last-minute equaliser and they did not even need extra time to complete the turnaround, as Kylian Mbappé set up fellow substitute Choupo-Moting to win the game at the death.

They will play RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)





